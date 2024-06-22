Truist Financial Boosts Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $42.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research restated an underperform rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Williams Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Williams Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.42.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:WMB opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.05. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.30.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

