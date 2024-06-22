TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Earns Underperform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their underperform rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

TPVG has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underweight rating and set a $8.50 target price (down previously from $9.50) on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Compass Point raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.55.

Shares of NYSE:TPVG opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $313.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.78.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a positive return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.29%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. CWM LLC lifted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

