Triangle Securities Wealth Management Trims Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DVY opened at $120.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $125.99.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.9304 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

