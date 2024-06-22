Triangle Securities Wealth Management Invests $204,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,779.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 780,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,792,000 after purchasing an additional 774,165 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,937,000 after buying an additional 738,640 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,127,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,698,000 after buying an additional 712,662 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,966,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,651,000 after buying an additional 663,605 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,518,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,367,000 after purchasing an additional 341,582 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS opened at $120.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $125.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

