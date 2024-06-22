Triangle Securities Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 13.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 41.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,965,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,806,000 after acquiring an additional 577,229 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 280.1% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

NYSE:D opened at $49.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.65. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.63%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

