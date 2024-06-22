Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRNS shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Transcat from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Securities cut Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Transcat from $124.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

In other Transcat news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 1,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $176,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,387,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 1,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $176,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,588 shares of company stock worth $3,233,507 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Transcat during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Transcat during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Transcat by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $119.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.02 and a 200 day moving average of $110.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.94 and a beta of 0.68. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $81.26 and a fifty-two week high of $147.00.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $70.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.76 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Transcat will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

