Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Trading 1% Higher

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Free Report) shares were up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.61 and last traded at $15.56. Approximately 32,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 40,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

Torex Gold Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

