Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Tiptree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. Tiptree has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $20.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56. The stock has a market cap of $598.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $498.22 million for the quarter.

Tiptree Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Tiptree

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Tiptree’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Ilany acquired 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tiptree

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 24,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 10.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 3.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 272.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 9.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

