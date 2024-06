Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:MTG) Director Purchases C$10,021.90 in Stock

Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:MTG – Get Free Report) Director Deborah Wallis Robinson acquired 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,021.90.

Deborah Wallis Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Deborah Wallis Robinson acquired 1,000 shares of Timbercreek Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,340.00.

Timbercreek Financial Corp has a 1-year low of C$7.16 and a 1-year high of C$8.66.

Timbercreek Financial Corp is a Canada-based non-banking commercial real estate lender. The Company provides shorter-duration, customized financing solutions to professional real estate investors. The Company invests in a portfolio of customized mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, such as multi-residential, office and retail buildings located in urban markets across Canada.

