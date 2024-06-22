Threshold Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.13 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $232.03 million and $6.13 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011335 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009342 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,245.45 or 0.99981381 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012257 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00077114 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,713,812,640.487762 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02316624 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $9,050,765.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

