Threadgill Financial LLC Takes Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth $40,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections
In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Waste Connections news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,390.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $752,385 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Waste Connections Trading Up 0.4 %
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.
Waste Connections Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.01%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on WCN. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.94.
Waste Connections Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
