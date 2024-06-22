Threadgill Financial LLC Sells 4,769 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Threadgill Financial LLC reduced its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for about 0.6% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 227,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 235,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $3,241,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 51.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,758,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,897,000 after buying an additional 1,621,397 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of KMI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.71. 28,997,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,584,281. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

