Threadgill Financial LLC Has $5.46 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Threadgill Financial LLC decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the period. Public Storage makes up 2.4% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $821,151,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 29.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,032,000 after acquiring an additional 729,262 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 555.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 615,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,104,000 after purchasing an additional 521,322 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,687,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,161,000 after purchasing an additional 216,331 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 45.0% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 657,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,270,000 after purchasing an additional 203,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $291.05. 1,426,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,771. The firm has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.22. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $312.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 108.99%.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

