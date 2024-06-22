Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Lessened by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 5.7% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $18,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.0% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 9,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 14,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,532,780 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO traded up $7.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $564.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,097,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,029. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $603.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $574.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $560.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $215.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.94.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

