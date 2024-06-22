The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,685 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29,020 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 1.3% of Rockland Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $24,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,756.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

TJX traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.01. 9,238,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,356,010. The company has a market cap of $125.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $80.94 and a one year high of $111.34.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.37.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.