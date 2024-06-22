The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,937 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.8% of Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $33,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 209,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 565,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,714,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 807,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,943,000 after buying an additional 77,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $168.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,682,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,021,979. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $168.97. The company has a market capitalization of $397.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.59 and a 200-day moving average of $158.01.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.76.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

