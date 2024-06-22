The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.13.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IPG

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE IPG opened at $29.46 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.77.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Free Report

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.