The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.24.

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $102.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.59. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $68.82 and a 1 year high of $103.96.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.