The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of DXYN stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68. The Dixie Group has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.36.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 10.20% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $65.25 million for the quarter.
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
