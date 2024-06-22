The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

Shares of DXYN stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68. The Dixie Group has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.36.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 10.20% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $65.25 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Dixie Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Dixie Group stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in The Dixie Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DXYN Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 466,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned 3.00% of The Dixie Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

