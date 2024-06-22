The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.30

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.30 and traded as low as $0.56. The Container Store Group shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 239,449 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Container Store Group from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The Container Store Group had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $206.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 68.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 44,976 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 846,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 44,354 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,763,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,700 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the first quarter worth about $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.

