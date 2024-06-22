The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,569 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,006,348,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1,039.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 590,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $176,694,000 after acquiring an additional 538,274 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $169,558,000 after acquiring an additional 317,081 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 21,324.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $85,583,000 after acquiring an additional 284,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,226 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,655,000 after acquiring an additional 233,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI traded up $2.10 on Friday, reaching $339.98. 4,060,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,998. The firm has a market cap of $96.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $365.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $342.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.47.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at $123,618,339.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,402 shares of company stock worth $17,405,904 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

