Tezos Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25.51 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. Tezos has a market cap of $762.02 million and approximately $25.51 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001206 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000666 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000599 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000664 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,006,751,102 coins and its circulating supply is 986,186,693 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

