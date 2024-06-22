Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS) Shares Down 0.2%

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $29.08. 5,832 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 2,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.13.

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TXS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The Texas Capital Texas Equity Index ETF (TXS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Texas Capital Texas Equity index. The fund seeks to track a tier-weighted-equity index comprised of companies headquartered in Texas. The fund invests in various industries, sectors, and sizes TXS was launched on Jul 12, 2023 and is issued by Texas Capital.

