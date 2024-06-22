Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Sells 383 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,488,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,246,000 after purchasing an additional 61,556 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,546,000 after purchasing an additional 212,325 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,624 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 345,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,368,000 after purchasing an additional 44,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,134,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $73,093.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,647,366.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $73,093.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,647,366.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $280,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,549.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,816 shares of company stock worth $6,613,874 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 0.60. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.70 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.49.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $223.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

