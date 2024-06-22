Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,289,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,335,838,000 after purchasing an additional 180,794 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,112,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,849,000 after purchasing an additional 156,733 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,824,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,379,000 after purchasing an additional 101,023 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,867,000 after purchasing an additional 29,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 30.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,286,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,081,000 after purchasing an additional 532,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. StockNews.com raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.70.

Ameren Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE AEE traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.25. 3,325,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,159. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.81 and its 200-day moving average is $72.32. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $88.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,520.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

