Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up 1.1% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.22. 1,302,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $108.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

