Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Purchases 63 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank OH bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after buying an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 45,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,207.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.53. 22,741,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,186,122. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.92. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $104.33 and a one year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $237.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.