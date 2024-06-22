Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.53. 12,516,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,489,974. The stock has a market cap of $178.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.90. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

