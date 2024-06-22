Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,908 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,788 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SIMO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

Shares of SIMO stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.49. 475,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,935. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $95.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.20.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $189.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.07%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Featured Articles

