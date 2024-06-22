Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,497 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for 1.1% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $2,209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 14.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 620,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,490,000 after buying an additional 78,671 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 15.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,255,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,508,000 after buying an additional 171,802 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BX. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BX

Blackstone Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,209,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,062. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.40 and a 1-year high of $133.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $88.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.31%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.