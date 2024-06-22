Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Buys 59,750 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 95.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,750 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Gogo worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,399,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,308,000 after acquiring an additional 400,487 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gogo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, LB Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,655,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOGO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.23. 2,456,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,640. Gogo Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Gogo had a return on equity of 229.65% and a net margin of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $104.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

GOGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gogo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Gogo in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gogo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

