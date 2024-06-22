TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $693,985,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at $165,640,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,143,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $301,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,230 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $510,015,000 after purchasing an additional 403,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 11.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,738,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $461,872,000 after purchasing an additional 390,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.38.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.0 %

TEL stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.00. 3,174,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,346. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.56. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $152.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

