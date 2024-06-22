TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. TC Energy accounts for approximately 2.4% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned approximately 0.06% of TC Energy worth $24,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 781.8% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 704,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,526,000 after acquiring an additional 624,316 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 29,994.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 309,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 308,348 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,089,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,575,000 after acquiring an additional 26,711 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,821,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,846 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

TC Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TRP stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.51. 2,279,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,968,214. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $41.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.88%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

