Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Shares Down 7.3%

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 598 ($7.60) and last traded at GBX 615.50 ($7.82). Approximately 3,901,576 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 1,255,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 664.10 ($8.44).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on TATE shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($10.93) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 760 ($9.66) to GBX 790 ($10.04) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Tate & Lyle Price Performance

Tate & Lyle Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,412.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 666.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 638.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a GBX 12.90 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $6.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,318.18%.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Featured Articles

