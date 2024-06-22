Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) fell 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.44 and last traded at $7.45. 380,803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 607,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TH. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Target Hospitality from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $754.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $106.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.97 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 41.41%. Target Hospitality’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Target Hospitality by 664.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 13.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

