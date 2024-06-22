Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) PT Raised to $200.00

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.97% from the stock’s previous close.

TSM has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.60.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM opened at $173.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $84.01 and a 52-week high of $184.86.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.