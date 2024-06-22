Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sypris Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sypris Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $2.30.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYPR. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,471,000. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,174,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after buying an additional 176,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

