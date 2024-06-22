Synectics (LON:SNX) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Synectics (LON:SNXFree Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Synectics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SNX stock opened at GBX 190 ($2.41) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 184.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 169.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.80 million, a PE ratio of 1,461.54 and a beta of 0.61. Synectics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92.40 ($1.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.54).

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew Lockwood acquired 8,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.21) per share, with a total value of £15,066.66 ($19,144.42). Corporate insiders own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

About Synectics

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments: Systems and Security. The Systems segment provides specialist electronic surveillance systems comprising Synergy, a security and surveillance software platform; and radiometrics-enabled COEX explosion-proof cameras for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil and gas applications.

