Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $50.35 Million

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Sweat Economy has a market cap of $50.35 million and approximately $6.01 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sweat Economy has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy launched on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,479,452,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,979,717,742 tokens. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy is a web3 initiative that rewards users for physical activity. It introduced the SWEAT crypto token and Sweat Wallet, allowing users to convert their in-app Sweatcoins into SWEAT for real-world rewards. SWEAT tokenizes physical activity, incentivizing users under a “move-to-earn” model. This approach aims to promote a healthier and more active world, potentially impacting global health and reducing healthcare system burdens. The co-founders of Sweat Economy are Oleg Fomenko, Anton Derlyatka and Egor Khmelev. They come from diverse backgrounds, including entrepreneurship, fitness tech, development, traditional finance, and the crypto sector.”

