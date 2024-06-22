Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Sold by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD lowered its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,341,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,084 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $8,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOVA. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

NYSE:NOVA traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.04. 9,455,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,553,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $24.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.22. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 56.52% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOVA. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sunnova Energy International

About Sunnova Energy International

(Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Further Reading

