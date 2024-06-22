Sui Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $147.13 Million (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One Sui token can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001397 BTC on exchanges. Sui has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and $147.13 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sui has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,426,143,881 tokens. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,426,143,880.7088885 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.91405032 USD and is up 1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 266 active market(s) with $177,717,149.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

