Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Increased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Stryker by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.58.

Stryker stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $342.64. 1,837,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,300. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The stock has a market cap of $130.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

