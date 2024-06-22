StockNews.com Upgrades Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.55.

Shares of WES stock opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.96. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.62. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 44.76%. The firm had revenue of $887.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.59%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Belfer Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Belfer Management LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 48,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

