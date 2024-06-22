StockNews.com Upgrades Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) to Hold

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts lowered shares of Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

NYSE:ERO traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.52. The stock had a trading volume of 197,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,868. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.19. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.40 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 10.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERO. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,998,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,117,000 after buying an additional 1,121,095 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 726,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,010,000 after buying an additional 503,972 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,247,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,715,000 after buying an additional 461,998 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,719,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,832,000 after buying an additional 379,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Ero Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,763,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

