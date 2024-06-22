StockNews.com Lowers Kroger (NYSE:KR) to Buy

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, June 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

Get Kroger alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kroger

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR opened at $50.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. Kroger has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $58.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.71.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kroger news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,091.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $832,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,681.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 255.6% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Kroger by 334.3% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 370.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.