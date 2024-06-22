StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

USEG stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. U.S. Energy has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.48.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 62.97% and a negative net margin of 138.09%. The business had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Energy stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,494 shares of the energy company's stock after buying an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of U.S. Energy worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

