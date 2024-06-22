StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Symbolic Logic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92. Symbolic Logic has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.15.

About Symbolic Logic

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

