StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of SSY stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. SunLink Health Systems has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.35.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $7.46 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,938 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

