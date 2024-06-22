StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Price Performance
Shares of SSY stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. SunLink Health Systems has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.35.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $7.46 million during the quarter.
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
