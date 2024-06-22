StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:OGEN opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.58.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oragenics

About Oragenics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oragenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oragenics, Inc. ( NYSE:OGEN Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.51% of Oragenics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

