StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Oragenics Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE:OGEN opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.58.
Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oragenics
About Oragenics
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oragenics
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.