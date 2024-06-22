Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises 0.5% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 132,707.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,648,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,899,000 after buying an additional 4,644,778 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 592.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,785 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,830.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,224,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,912 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,674,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,819 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,659,000 after purchasing an additional 345,281 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,345,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,278,480. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $92.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.41 and a 200 day moving average of $87.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

